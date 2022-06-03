Yankees Announce Decision On Josh Donaldson

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 16: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees fields against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 16, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It's been over a week since infielder Josh Donaldson saw the field for the New York Yankees. After a stint on the injured list, the Bronx Bombers made a decision on their star slugger.

Ahead of today's game against the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees reinstated Donaldson off the 10-day injured list. The move was widely expected after relief pitcher David McKay was sent down to the minors yesterday.

Donaldson was recently handed a short suspension for unsavory comments he made towards White Sox star Tim Anderson last month. The Yankees then put Donaldson on the injured list after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Donaldson is still appealing that suspension for the Anderson comments. If he loses, he'll have to miss one more game down the road.

The 36-year-old third baseman has 31 hits and 17 runs in 37 games this season. His .349 on-base percentage is second on the team behind Aaron Judge.

Josh Donaldson has been a big asset for the Yankees when available this season. His return will surely be a welcome addition as they try to expand their lead in the American League standings.

And the news appears to be getting even better for the Yankees in the days to come. Manager Aaron Boone announced today that Giancarlo Stanton will soon be returning from his IL stint too.

Will Josh Donaldson get a hit in his first game back?