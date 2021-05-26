Yankees Announce Injury Diagnosis For Corey Kluber

New York star pitcher Corey Kluber left the Yankees’ 6-2 loss on Tuesday night with “shoulder tightness.” Now, nearly 24 hours since the initial injury, the team provided an update on the situation Wednesday evening.

According to reports from Yankees insider Lindsey Adler, New York manager Aaron Boone has announced Kluber’s injury status — revealing the two-time american League Cy Young winner has been diagnosed with a “a sub-scap strain.” This diagnosis means no throwing for at least four weeks.

The result came from Kluber’s first MRI. He will reportedly undergo secondary tests to confirm the injury.

Corey Kluber has “a sub-scap strain,” which is four weeks of no throwing. Kluber is going to get a second examination, but now, “that’s the diagnosis,” Aaron Boone says. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 26, 2021

Boone has since extended that original four-week diagnosis, saying his star pitcher will need at least eight weeks to fully recover.

Boone just acknowledged that Kluber will miss a minimum of 8 weeks (4 weeks of not throwing and 4 weeks of building his arm back up). — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) May 26, 2021

This isn’t Kluber’s first issue with his throwing shoulder.

Just last year, the three-time All Star left his first game of the season with similar shoulder tightness. The result of last year’s MRI came back with Grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle — knocking him out for the remainder of the season.

Kluber seemed back on track this year though. Earlier this month on May 19, the star ace notched an incredible no-hitter against the Texas Rangers — the same team he suffered his season-ending shoulder injury with last year.

In attempts to reassure Yankees fans after he left the game on Tuesday, Kluber said this year’s injury was “totally different.” Unfortunately, it looks like he’ll still be missing another significant chunk of time on the field in 2021.

Kluber’s injury marked the end of a red-hot six-game win streak for the Yankees.

Now with decreased bullpen depth, New York currently holds third place in the AL East with a 28-20 record.