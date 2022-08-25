Yankees Announce New Decision On Giancarlo Stanton

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his fourth inning grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

It's been a month since we last saw New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton step up to the plate - and in that time the team has struggled mightily.

But there's big news for Stanton ahead of tonight's game against the Oakland Athletics. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Yankees have activated Stanton for tonight's game.

The five-time All-Star will be a big shot in the arm for the Yankees' offense as they head into the Fall. In 80 games he has 66 hits, 24 home runs, 61 RBIs and 40 runs.

But this has hardly been Stanton's best season. His .228 batting average and .309 on-base percentage are on pace to be the lowest of his career.

The Yankees have seemingly gotten some of their mojo back with their ongoing three-game winning streak. In wins over the Blue Jays and Mets, they've scored four runs each time after scoring four runs only once in the previous 11 games.

Suffice it to say, they could really use a boost in their scoring output if they want to get back on track.

But with the way Stanton has been playing in long stretches of this season, it remains to be seen whether he's the man to provide it.

Will Giancarlo Stanton make a big impact in his return to the Yankees this month?