Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday.

The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement.

Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.

He also had eight strikeouts and only walked three batters.

Before this season, he spent one year with the Chicago White Sox (2019) and one season with the Atlanta Braves (2015).

Banuelos will have an opportunity to pitch more for a Pirates team that's still rebuilding.

They're currently 32-46 and are expected to sell off at least a couple of players when the trade deadline rolls around.