Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 22, 2021

The trade is for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Wade was recently designated for assignment by New York. The move was an attempt to clear spots as part of a larger roster shakeup.

The 26-year-old appeared in 103 games for the Yanks in 2021. Across 103 at-bats, Wade posted a .268 batting average with 0 home runs and five RBI’s. The middle infielder also swiped 17 bags.

Tyler Wade was drafted by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft. He saw his first action with the club in 2017, but appeared in less than 50 games for all but two seasons.

The trade is just the first of many transactions likely to happen before the 2022 MLB season gets started. New York is looking to reshape its roster after a disappointing 2021.

There’s only one move the Yankees won’t make and that’s signing a big name shortstop. According to reports, New York has no interest in paying top dollar for a player like Carlos Correa.

Instead, the Yanks would prefer to sign a stopgap SS in order to let young prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza develop.