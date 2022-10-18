Yankees Announce Update On Aaron Hicks After Scary Collision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees bats during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 07, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Orioles won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks has been knocked out of Tuesday's Division Series Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians.

The New York starter suffered a knee injury during a scary collision with teammate Oswaldo Cabrera during the third inning.

Hicks has left the stadium and will undergo MRI testing at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the team announced.

Take a look at the collision here:

Hicks has been replaced by MLB veteran Marwin Gonzalez in left field.

The Yankees currently lead the Guardians 5-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning. If the New York squad can hold onto this lead, they'll advance to the ALCS against the waiting Houston Astros.

Stay tuned for updates on Hicks' injury status.