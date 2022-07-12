Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage.

Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.

"#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB insider Jon Morosi said.

Morosi pointed out that trading for Taylor would allow Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks to stay healthy down the stretch.

As a hitter, Taylor isn't going to light up the stat sheet. However, he's posting a respectable .265 batting average with a .724 OPS in 232 plate appearances this season.

Should the Yankees make this trade?