Yankees Fan Called Out For Taking Ball From Young Fan

While baseball fans often debate the game's unwritten rules, there's one guideline everyone should agree to follow at the ballpark: Don't take a baseball away from a kid.

Unfortunately, a fan did just that Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

During the eighth inning of their game against the Baltimore Orioles, Yankees star Aaron Judge tried to give a young fan a souvenir. The outfielder attempted to put the ball into the kid's glove, but somebody else reached out and snatched it away.

Yankees broadcaster Paul O'Neill lamented the "grand theft" that took place in the stands.

Onlookers are not happy about the incident.

Meanwhile, this comes weeks after a Toronto Blue Jays fan went viral for giving a Judge home run he caught at Rogers Centre to a young Yankees fan. The boy cried and hugged the adult.

Not everyone learned a valuable lesson from that touching moment, apparently.

Hopefully the young fan gets something to make up for Tuesday night. Jomboy Media claimed to be "in touch" with the kid's family, and the Yankees have probably seen what happened by now.