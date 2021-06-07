Yankees Fans Are Calling For Aaron Boone To Be Fired

Aaron Boone has been the New York Yankees manager since the 2018 season. Many Yankees fans are hoping for the era to end, though.

Sunday night, the Yankees vs. Red Sox game went into extra innings following an extremely questionable strike three call. New York had runners on first and third with the game tied and Rougned Odor at the plate. Boston got out of the inning thanks to a horrible strike call on a 3-2 breaking ball from Matt Barnes.

Yankees fans – and the MLB world at large – were furious with the call.

The umpire called strike three on this pitch to send Red Sox-Yankees to extra innings. pic.twitter.com/gNxVp4aixn — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2021

New York fans were even more furious with Boone’s response to the call, though. Boone showed little emotion in the dugout following the strike call. Yankees fans are calling for him to be fired, claiming he’s a terrible leader.

“This is a pathetic effort from Aaron Boone. Defend your players. Defend your coaches. Show some emotion. Terrible leader,” one fan tweeted.

“The entire Yankees coaching staff is getting ejected one-by-one because Aaron Boone won’t,” another fan added.

“Fire Aaron Boone. I don’t care. Get him out of the Bronx,” one fan wrote.

Former Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes had a telling comment, too.

Phil Nevin can barely walk and he’s the guy standing up for his guys? — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) June 7, 2021

The Yankees lost to the Red Sox, 6-5, on Sunday night.

New York is now 31-29 on the season following three straight losses to Boston.