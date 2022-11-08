Yankees General Manager Has 2-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge, Contract Question

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Yankees must be willing to shell out for Aaron Judge after his record-breaking 2022 season, right?

On Tuesday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was asked if he's reached out to the Judge camp about a potential contract extension.

"No comment," Cashman responded.

Judge started the 2022 season by turning down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer from Cashman and the Yankees. The superstar outfielder then went on to notch an AL MVP award behind an AL-record 62 home runs.

After turning down this original contract offer, Judge is now an unrestricted free agent. Whether it's with the Yankees of another MLB team, the 30-year-old outfielder is no doubt in for a massive payday.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman predicts Judge will net a nine-year contract worth around $330 million.