Yankees Have Made Notable Roster Change Before ALCS

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees used blasts from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

It was clutch hitting from both players as the Yankees were playing for their postseason lives. After winning the ALDS against Cleveland, New York will face off against a familiar foe - the Houston Astros.

Before Game 1 of the ALCS kicks off tonight, the Yankees made a few important roster decision.

The Yankees added Oswald Peraza, Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert to the ALCS roster and removed Aaron Hicks, Marwin González and Lucas Luetge.

Here's the full roster from the Yankees.

The Yankees will be without Hicks even if they defeat the Astros and make the World Series. He suffered a significant knee injury during Game 5 against Cleveland and will be out for at least six weeks.

Houston won the regular-season between these two teams, going 5-2.