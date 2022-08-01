Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season.

Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino.

In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina, and second baseman Cooper Bowman, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Montas is 4-9 in 19 starts this season but only has a 3.18 ERA. He's pitched well but hasn't gotten any help from the rest of his teammates.

He last pitched on Jul. 26 and gave up seven hits, and three runs (two earned) in five innings.

Trivino has struggled this year as well. He has a 1-6 record and a 6.47 ERA in 39 appearances.

The Yankees will be hoping that a change of scenery helps him as he'll get to play on a World Series contender.