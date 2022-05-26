Yankees Have Signed Longtime Cardinals Star

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: A detail of the sun shinning through the facade atop the stadium as the New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees signed three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter on Thursday.

The former St. Louis Cardinals infielder will immediately join New York's major league roster ahead of a pivotal four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to FanGraphs, Carpenter ranked 12th in WAR among all position players from 2013 to 2018. He sports a career .368 on-base percentage on the strength of a stellar 13.4 percent walk rate and hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2018.

However, Carpenter hasn't been the same hitter since. He batted .203 in the last three seasons, including a .169 average with 77 strikeouts in 249 plate appearances last year.

After 11 years in St. Louis, Carpenter signed a minor-league contract with the Texas Rangers in March. He had a .275/.379/.613 slash line in Triple-A before getting released, which was described as a "mutual decision" so he could pursue a big-league opportunity elsewhere.

He'll get that chance with the Yankees, who placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an ankle injury. They're also currently without third baseman Josh Donaldson, who's on the COVID-19 IL.

Yankee Stadium's short right-field dimensions could present the perfect place for the left-handed Carpenter to attempt a career renaissance.

Despite a recent string of injuries, the Yankees head into Thursday's AL East encounter at Tropicana Field with an MLB-high 31 wins this season.