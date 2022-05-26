Yankees Have Signed Longtime Cardinals Star
The New York Yankees signed three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter on Thursday.
The former St. Louis Cardinals infielder will immediately join New York's major league roster ahead of a pivotal four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
According to FanGraphs, Carpenter ranked 12th in WAR among all position players from 2013 to 2018. He sports a career .368 on-base percentage on the strength of a stellar 13.4 percent walk rate and hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2018.
However, Carpenter hasn't been the same hitter since. He batted .203 in the last three seasons, including a .169 average with 77 strikeouts in 249 plate appearances last year.
After 11 years in St. Louis, Carpenter signed a minor-league contract with the Texas Rangers in March. He had a .275/.379/.613 slash line in Triple-A before getting released, which was described as a "mutual decision" so he could pursue a big-league opportunity elsewhere.
He'll get that chance with the Yankees, who placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an ankle injury. They're also currently without third baseman Josh Donaldson, who's on the COVID-19 IL.
Yankee Stadium's short right-field dimensions could present the perfect place for the left-handed Carpenter to attempt a career renaissance.
Despite a recent string of injuries, the Yankees head into Thursday's AL East encounter at Tropicana Field with an MLB-high 31 wins this season.