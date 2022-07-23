NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Michael King, one of the Yankees' best relievers, has suffered a fractured elbow on his right pitching arm.

This devastating injury will see King miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old closer was in the midst of his best MLB season by far, notching a 6-3 record behind a career-low 2.29 ERA and career-high 66 strikeouts. He pitched 51.0 innings through 34 game appearances this season.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this disappointing news for King and the Yankees.

"The Michael King news is horrible. Just heartbreaking for a guy having a breakout year. Massive opportunity for Ron Marinaccio and Clarke Schmidt. NOT Arolids Chapman. Him getting any bigger moments will doom this team. Get him gone," Yankees analyst Eric Hubbs wrote.

"Because of Michael King's injury, Jameson Taillon said that it was a 'somber' Yankees clubhouse despite the win. Certainly felt that way to me," Yankees insider Bryan Hoch reports.

"Easily the worst day of the season. Michael King has been an enormous reason for this teams success and he’s out for the rest of the season just like that. Feel f--kin horrible for him," one fan wrote.

"It's hard to quantify just how big of a blow Michael King's injury is to the #Yankees. Feel for King, who was in the middle of an incredible season, distinguishing himself as one of the best relievers in MLB. He should've made the All-Star Game as well," another said.

Hopefully King is eventually able to return to the stellar form he reached before suffering this devastating injury.