Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso stumbled while rounding third and attempted to get back to the base. But as the Yankees tried to get Jeff McNeil out at second, Alonso took off running for home.

Alonso made it home and McNeil got back to the second-base bag safe, tying the game at 2-2.

The Yankees were able to stop the bleeding there, finishing out the inning with no further runs.

The game is still knotted up at two runs apiece heading into the top of the seventh.

The outcome of tonight's game decides if the home team sweeps of splits the series. The Yankees claimed victory in the first game of the series 4-2 last night.