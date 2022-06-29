Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Ejected: Fans React

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 04: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees makes a mound visit against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 04, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After watching the umpire during tonight's New York Yankees-Oakland Athletics game make bad call after ball call, manager Aaron Boone finally snapped.

A questionable strike call on Yankees star Aaron Judge in the bottom of the eighth inning saw Boone emerge from the dugout with a few words for the home plate umpire.

Just a few seconds later, he was tossed from the game. Fans who saw Boone stand up for his player loved what they were seeing.

"Love this from Boone. Just imagine Judge’s numbers if umpires could do their jobs," one fan said.

"I love me a fired up Aaron Boone," said another fan.

"Even Booney is earning his pinstripes this year. Who woulda thunk it," a third fan said.

It's difficult to say Boone was out of line considering how bad the home plate umpire has been. Earlier in the game he made a strike call on Judge despite the ball passing home plate well below Judge's knees.

Despite the bad calls, the Yankees still managed to win by a final score of 2-1.