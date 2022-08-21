Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Slams Table During Press Conference: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Rays won 4-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The frustration is boiling over in the Boogie Down Bronx.

After playing at a historic pace, the New York Yankees suddenly find themselves in a free fall, posting a 4-14 record in August.

Following another 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays, Yankees manager Aaron Boone slammed the postgame desk, expressing that the ballclub can fix it.

We got to play better, period. The great thing is it’s right in front of us. We can fix it. It’s right here. ... If we don’t score, tough to win. And I’ll answer these same questions, ‘Am I perplexed?’ Yeah, I am. We have to do better.

Fans reacted to Boone's expressive presser on social media.

"Desperation is a stinky cologne," one user replied.

"The Blue Jays broke Aaron Boone," another said.

"He's right," a Yankees fan tweeted.

"Turning point coming ..."

"Yankees imploding.... Hate to see it!" another tweeted.

New York gets another crack at the Jays in Sunday's matinee before a short Subway Series vs. the Mets.