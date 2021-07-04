The Spun

Video: Embarrassing Call In The Yankees vs. Mets Game

A general view of Yankee Stadium.NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 23: A general view of Chris Archer #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitching to Chris Stewart #19 of the New York Yankees during their game on June 23, 2013 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Another day, another extremely questionable – or in this case, downright awful – call from one of Major League Baseball’s umpires.

The New York Yankees are leading the New York Mets, 4-2, in the first game of a Sunday double-header. The Mets were on the receiving end of a truly bad call in the top of the third inning.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo hit a chopper down the first base line and appeared to beat out the race to the bag. However, Nimmo was called out on the field.

The play then went to replay, with many expecting an obvious overturn. The call looked pretty straightfoward on replay, as Nimmo seemed to get his foot down before Yankees first baseman Luke Voit.

However, the call stood as made on the field.

Unsurprisingly, the call is getting destroyed by just about everyone.

The Mets aren’t going away, though. While New York failed to score in the third inning, the NL East franchise is very much threatening in the fourth.

It’s now Yankees 4, Mets 3, and New York has the bases loaded with just one out.


