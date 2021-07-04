Video: Embarrassing Call In The Yankees vs. Mets Game

Another day, another extremely questionable – or in this case, downright awful – call from one of Major League Baseball’s umpires.

The New York Yankees are leading the New York Mets, 4-2, in the first game of a Sunday double-header. The Mets were on the receiving end of a truly bad call in the top of the third inning.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo hit a chopper down the first base line and appeared to beat out the race to the bag. However, Nimmo was called out on the field.

The play then went to replay, with many expecting an obvious overturn. The call looked pretty straightfoward on replay, as Nimmo seemed to get his foot down before Yankees first baseman Luke Voit.

However, the call stood as made on the field.

This time Voit takes it himself instead of flipping to Cole and he just barely gets Nimmo (replay kept the out call) pic.twitter.com/No5gVHf0J0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 4, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the call is getting destroyed by just about everyone.

Ok, that replay decision makes no sense. Luis Rojas is right in what he seems to be asking: What are they looking at? — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 4, 2021

The umpires after instant replay review confirmed an out call. It’s almost like these guys look at the replays with their eyes closed 😂 pic.twitter.com/3ixIpCdSM0 — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) July 4, 2021

Why have replay? — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) July 4, 2021

The Mets aren’t going away, though. While New York failed to score in the third inning, the NL East franchise is very much threatening in the fourth.

It’s now Yankees 4, Mets 3, and New York has the bases loaded with just one out.