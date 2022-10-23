Yankees Outfielder Reveals Excuse For His Embarrassing Drop

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are on the cusp of being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS after losing Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. But there was one embarrassing drop by a Yankees player that made a big difference - and his excuse for making that drop is... interesting.

Speaking to the media after their 5-0 loss, Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader seemed to hit that the crowd noise at Yankee Stadium may have played a factor in an error that kept Houston in the second inning. Bader and fellow outfielder Aaron Judge failed to catch a hit by Christian Vasquez, which was ruled an error on Bader.

“That’s just what happens when you got two guys on defense that go really hard every time the ball is hit in their vicinity,” Bader said, via NESN. “It was placed perfectly in between us. It’s a loud atmosphere, fans want to win and they’re cheering and it was just placed perfectly. Guys were calling it until the very end and we both just got a little spooked. Again, the nature of the game and it’s unfortunate it happened but, you know, it happens.”

Astros outfielder Chas McCormick hit a two-run home run with the next at-bat, giving the Astros a lead that they would never relinquish.

It's not Harrison Bader's fault that the Yankees never scored and only recorded three hits in the entire game. But that play sent the Yankees into a downward spiral that they would not recover from.

Maybe the Yankees will stave off elimination at home in Game 4, but with excuses like these it doesn't look like they're 100-percent in the game mentally.

Game 4 will be played at 7:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS.