Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner Announces Manager Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Rays won 4-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

When the New York Yankees take the diamond for the 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone will be there.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made that abundantly clear in a comment to reporters on Wednesday afternoon. He's not ready to move on from Boone, whom he called a "very good manager," just yet.

“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner said via the Associated Press. “I don’t see a change there.”

Here's more of what he said:

“We didn’t get the job done ... it’s time to get it done,” Steinbrenner said. “Any time we don’t win a championship, it’s a disappointing year. We had a lot of good ups, we had some downs, we had some injuries like everybody else.”

When it came to general manager Brian Cashman, Steinbrenner was less emphatic.

“We haven’t talked about anything yet,” Steinbrenner said. “Cash and I had some preliminary conversions.”

Yankees fans may have wanted a change after the team failed to make yet another World Series, but it doesn't seem like that will happen any time soon.