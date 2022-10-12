Yankees Player's Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson suffered an embarrassing moment during Tuesday night's playoff matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

The New York veteran thought he hit a home run over the right-field wall at Yankee Stadium, but the ball actually came up just short.

The Guardians caught Donaldson as he rounded first base on his "home run" trot.

Take a look at the play here:

This almost solo home run in the bottom of the fifth would've given the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the contest. Instead, the AL East champions would have to wait for Jose Trevino to hit a sacrifice fly later in the same inning to get that score.

Anthony Rizzo then hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to bring the Yankees' lead to 4-1.

The Yankees will look to hold onto this lead and take a 1-0 advantage in this five-game series.