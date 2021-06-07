Watch: Horrible Call In Yankees vs. Red Sox Tonight

Tonight’s New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game featured one of the worst strike three calls of the Major League Baseball season.

New York and Boston were tied, 4-4, in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday night. The Yankees had runners on first and third base with two outs and second baseman Rougned Odor at the plate.

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw a 3-2 breaking ball that missed the plate by a couple of inches. However, the home plate umpire gave Barnes an extremely generous strike three call, ending the inning and sending the game into extra innings.

ESPN tweeted out a video of the strike three call.

“What a wretched strike 3 call,” ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan tweeted.

Passan shared a graphic of the strike three call, which showed the pitch clearly missing the strike zone.

Boston has gone on to take the lead in extra innings. The Red Sox have put two runs on the board in the top of the 10th inning and now lead, 6-4.

