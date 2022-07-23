Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent.

According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to the Nationals to express interest in making a blockbuster trade for Soto.

"Yankees have reached out to express interest in acquiring Juan Soto. Now it's a matter of the Nationals telling the Yankees (and other teams) what they want for a generational talent. It's early in process. Both sides must determine if there's a match in terms of talent exchange," Curry reports.

As one of the top young players in baseball, Soto will no doubt bring in a big yield for the Nationals if they do make a trade. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees would likely have to give up top prospects Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez as a starting point for a blockbuster trade offer.

The Nationals and Yankees have until the August 2 trade deadline to workout any potential deal.