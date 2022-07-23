Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent.
According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to the Nationals to express interest in making a blockbuster trade for Soto.
"Yankees have reached out to express interest in acquiring Juan Soto. Now it's a matter of the Nationals telling the Yankees (and other teams) what they want for a generational talent. It's early in process. Both sides must determine if there's a match in terms of talent exchange," Curry reports.
As one of the top young players in baseball, Soto will no doubt bring in a big yield for the Nationals if they do make a trade. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees would likely have to give up top prospects Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez as a starting point for a blockbuster trade offer.
The Nationals and Yankees have until the August 2 trade deadline to workout any potential deal.