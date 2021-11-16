Yankees Reportedly Inquiring About Significant Trade

Ever since the New York Yankees’ 2021 season came to a close, the organization made it very clear that it intended on making some big-time offseason moves.

When MLB general manager meetings kicked off earlier this month, the Yankees were quickly mentioned as potential trade partners for the Oakland Athletics’ All-Star first baseman Matt Olson.

On Tuesday, MLB insider Jack Curry reported that the New York organization has now officially made inquires regarding the possible offseason acquisition.

Though no players have been have been named as potential trade pieces, the Yankees are “definitely interested” in Olson.

The Yankees have made inquiries about Matt Olson with the A's, but I'm hearing there hasn't been any detailed conversations about which players would be involved in a potential deal. Obviously, that can change with one call or one text. Yankees are definitely interested. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) November 16, 2021

New York acquired veteran lefty first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs midway through the 2021 season. But as an unrestricted free agent heading into this offseason, the three-time All Star could be on the way out this offseason.

With a potential void at the first-base position, Olson could be a solid upgrade in the infield.

Earning his first career All-Star appearance, Olson logged 39 home runs and drove home 111 runs through the A’s 2021 season. Making $5 million last year, the two-time Gold Glove winner is in line for arbitration raises that the Yankees could easily afford over the next two years of Oakland team control.

In addition to Olson, the Yankees are also on the hunt for a new shortstop following the move of Gleyber Torres to the full-time second-base position.