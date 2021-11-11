Yankees Reportedly Open To Blockbuster Free Agency Move

The New York Yankees are reportedly looking to make some big-time moves this offseason.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are currently involved in discussions with five “big” shortstops and are willing to exceed the luxury tax threshold in order to make a deal.

Yankees are talking to the 5 big shortstops and are willing to exceed the luxury tax threshold (whatever that may be). However, unlike in the days of the Boss, there appear to be some limits. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2021

With Gleyber Torres moving to second base full time, the Yankees’ shortstop position is now wide open. Earlier this month, New York general manager Brian Cashman emphasized that shortstop is an “area of need” that needs to be addressed this offseason.

At least two of these five free-agent options have been identified. According to reports from MLB Network insider Jim Bowden, Cashman and the Yankees front office are currently engaged in conversations with Houston Astros All Star Carlos Correa and Los Angeles Dodgers stud Corey Seager.

Colorado Rockies standout Trevor Story, Blue Jays All Star Marcus Semien and New York Mets free-agent Javier Baez have all been mentioned in offseason rumors as well.

“It’s certainly the year of the shortstop, certainly with a lot of high-end, talented players coming out at the same time,” Cashman said during GM meetings on Tuesday, per SNY.

From the looks of things, it seems like the Yankees are ready to pull the trigger on one of these big-time free agents — even if it means shelling out a significant amount of cash.