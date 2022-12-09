Yankees Reportedly "Targeting" Top Free Agent Pitcher

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees might have given Aaron Judge the GDP of a small country to re-sign him for the next eight years, but they seem intent on spending much more to bring in one of baseball's top pitchers.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are targeting two-time All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon in free agency. Per the report, the Yankees would prefer to give Rodon a four- or five-year contract to avoid having to pay him until he's 40.

"Rodon is only 30, but the Yankees would like to keep him to a four- or five-year deal max, which is going to be an interesting goal in a market where three stars now have contracts that take them to 40 years old. Rodon was healthy and terrific in 2022, but he does have an injury history (the Yankees saw his medicals at the trade deadline before the Giants decided to go for it and hold on to him, so they are obviously comfortable even if there is imperfection)," Jon Heyman wrote.

Heyman identified the Dodgers, Rangers, Mets, Twins, Orioles and Blue Jays as potential suitors for Rodon's services.

Carlos Rodon is coming off two sensational seasons for the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants. After a career ERA of 4.14 through his first six seasons in Chicago, his ERA has improved to 2.67 over the last two years.

Rodon is 27-13 since 2021, finishing top six in the Cy Young voting twice. This past year he had a career-high 14 wins and led all of baseball in FIP.

Would Rodon be a good target for the Yankees?