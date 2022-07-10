Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 24: Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox swings at a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game Two of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 24, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi.

The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.

Benintendi has played in 82 games for the Royals this season and is currently batting .317 with three home runs and 34 RBIs. He also had 97 hits off of 306 at-bats.

It's no surprise that the Yankees would be interested in him as they're set to make the playoffs again this season. However, right now, the price tag for Benintendi is "too high," per Heyman and Martin.

We'll see if that changes in the next few weeks. The Yankees are currently 61-24 and have a 15-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for first in the AL East.

They also have the best record in the American League with a little less than half the season to go.