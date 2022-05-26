Yankees Star Josh Donaldson Releases An Apology

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 16: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees fields against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 16, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Josh Donaldson issued a statement addressing his remark made to Tim Anderson.

MLB fined and suspended the New York Yankees third baseman for one game after he called the Chicago White sox shortstop "Jackie," referencing a 2019 quote from Anderson about Jackie Robinson.

In the statement, via MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Donaldson reiterated that he apologized to Anderson over the weekend for what he perceived as "a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years."

"My view of that exchange hasn't changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect," Donaldson's said. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding."

Anderson confirmed that Donaldson has called him Jackie in the past, but disputed Donaldson's claim that it was an inside joke between them.

"He did say that, and I told him we never have to talk again," Anderson recalled on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "I don't speak to you, you don't speak to me, if that's how you want to refer to me. I know, he knew exactly what he was doing because I already told him."

Donaldson apologized to Robinson's family "for any distress this incident may have caused."

"Jackie was a true American hero," Donaldson said, "and I hold his name in the highest regard."

Donaldson, who is currently on the COVID-19 injured list, has appealed the suspension.