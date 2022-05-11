Yankees Were Asked About Aaron Judge Contract Situation

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 06: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees waits to bat in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

New York Yankees fans should enjoy Aaron Judge's sizzling start, as this could be his last season with the organization.

The star outfielder is on the final year of his contract, and the two sides have yet to agree on an extension. It could be a while before learning any new information from the team.

On Wednesday, via The Athletic, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that he won't publicly provide any updates on their progress. However, that doesn't necessarily mean they're halting negotiations.

"We're not going to talk about it now going forward," Cashman said. "Whether that means we're not going to talk, I'm not saying that, but we're not going to talk about it (publicly). But he's been great. But that's no surprise, because he is great."

Right before the season began, Cashman disclosed that Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer.

While that seemed like a risky move for a 30-year-old who's struggled to stay healthy, Judge is bolstering his market value thus far in 2022. The 6-foot-7, 282-pound slugger is batting .288/.352/.613 with an MLB-leading 10 home runs for the Bronx Bombers.

There's also another contract dispute between the Yankees and Judge on the horizon.

The offseason lockout delayed Judge's 2022 arbitration hearing into the season. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Judge's hearing is scheduled to be the last one heard on June 22. Judge requested $21 million while the team offered $17 million.

Despite the later hearing, the arbitration panel cannot consider his 2022 production in their ruling.

Judge has become the face of the iconic franchise, so losing him would be a big blow to the Yankees. While Cashman is no longer openly discussing the situation, one would think they're busy trying to keep their star in pinstripes beyond this year.