Yordan Alvarez Hits Game-Changing Mammoth 3-Run Homer To Give Astros Game 6 Lead

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Astros' slugger Yordan Alvarez just turned Game 6 of the World Series "upside down," as FOX Sports' commentator Joe Davis puts it.

Trailing the Phillies 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Alvarez put the team on his back and hit a mammoth three-run shot to put Houston ahead 3-1.

Minute Maid Park went bananas, as seen in a video posted by the Astros.

It's tough to imagine the Phillies coming back from this one. Alvarez may have just won the Astros the World Series.

If the Phillies go on to lose Game 6, their decision to pull Zack Wheeler from the game when he appeared in control will haunt the franchise for a long time.

Can the Astros hold on? Or will the Phillies battle the crowd and mount a miraculous comeback in Houston.

Catch the rest of Game 6 of the World Series on FOX.