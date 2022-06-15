Youth Baseball Coach Allegedly Broke The Jaw Of 72-Year-Old Umpire

A recent youth baseball game in New Jersey ended with a serious physical altercation that saw the 72-year-old umpire suffer a broken jaw.

Earlier this month during a 13-and-under game in a U.S. Amateur Baseball League (USABL) tournament in Branchburg, New Jersey, the umpire and a youth baseball coach started arguing. After the umpire threw out the coach, all hell broke loose.

According to the USABL, the coach then approached the umpire and punched him in the face. The umpire had his jaw fractured in two places, requiring it to be wired shut during surgery. The coach then left the scene.

Unfortunately, the injured umpire apparently didn't get much support from parents on the coach's team. Per a Facebook post on the league's page, some parents were apparently shouting "He deserved it."

Via NJ.com:

“Even as police and EMT’s were providing medical attention to the umpire, other parents from the same team were heard shouting expletives at the umpire and saying things like, ‘He deserved it.’”

The unnamed coach and the team he was coaching have since been banned from the USABL.

Per NJ.com there has been a rise in episodes of bad behavior playing out on sports fields across the state of New Jersey.

Legislation is reportedly being proposed in the state assembly to offer legal protections to players, coaches and umpires from incidents like this one.