Youth Football Coach Banned For Life After Assaulting Player

A Florida youth football coach received a life-time ban from a national organization following a troubling incident that occurred earlier this week. Video of the coach assaulting a young player has gone viral on social media.

The clip is tough to watch.

The coach of the Savanah, Georgia 9-and-under team was caught on tape aggressively striking a player on the helmet twice. An incident report obtained by Yahoo Sports identified the man as Gerrel Williams.

The first strike was enough to knock the child off balance. After walking away for a few seconds, the coach returned for another blow, this time knocking his player to the ground. Williams continued to scream in the player’s face until finally shoving him off the field.

Someone shared this with me. It was on their Facebook page. Supposedly happened in Florida during some championships during the past week. Anyone know disposition? Should’ve been arrested . . . . . Absolutely, totally uncalled for. We have to rid sports of “coaches” like this. pic.twitter.com/X57VMr7Rfe — Chris Fore (@CoachFore) December 9, 2020

The footage was captured during the Savannah Gators’ opening game opening game of the American Youth Football national championship tournament in Kissimme, Florida. The organization released a statement to Yahoo Sports saying Williams’ actions were a “complete breach” of their code of conduct. The former youth football coach has been banned from all future events.

With such egregious actions, Williams could’ve been subject to criminal charges as well.

An Osceola County Sheriff’s Department officer made contact with the victim’s mother on Tuesday following the incident. According to the officer’s report, “she was aware of the incident, and specifically stated she did not want to press charges.”

While William’s hasn’t faced criminal repercussions, he’s already lost his job. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office terminated Williams, who was serving as a detention center counselor, after it was made aware of the video.

Williams released an apology video on Facebook Live Wednesday. While an apology was made, it seems he’s more sorry he got caught than anything. The youth football coach said he was sorry he assaulted the child in public.

“At the end of the day, I am a man, and I’m not going to make no excuses for what I did,” Williams said in the video. “I was wrong. I shouldn’t have disciplined him in public — I shoulda waited until he got back — for doing what he did.” Weak apology #SavannahGators Coach after hitting child. pic.twitter.com/3HOW6S7c65 — IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) December 9, 2020 In the video, Williams also said the parents of the child have forgiven him so “no one else should be bashing” him.

The court of public opinion hasn’t been too kind to Williams though.

Footage of the incident gained much of its traction when LeBron James shared it to his near 75 million Instagram followers earlier this week.

James suggested he would have more than a heated argument with Williams if he were present at the incident.

“Ain’t no way!! Couldn’t be my kid. Hell if I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure.” James wrote on his Instagram story.

Hopefully all of the public outrage toward this incident can be transformed into some positive change in the often toxic world of youth sports.