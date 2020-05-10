Zac Taylor Makes The Bengals’ Plans At Quarterback Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has made the team’s plans at the quarterback position extremely clear.

The Bengals selected Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft last month. Burrow has yet to sign his rookie contract, but it’s really just a formality. Burrow is the Bengals’ present and future at the quarterback position.

Not all No. 1 picks start right away – Baker Mayfield sat behind Tyrod Taylor at the start of his rookie season, for example – but it looks like Burrow will.

Taylor made it clear this week that the team won’t be adding any veteran quarterbacks. Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala are the team’s other options at the position. It’s difficult to imagine Burrow not playing over those two.

“We’re set,” Taylor said.

"We're set," Taylor said on Bengals QBs — Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala.

“We’ve got three young guys we really look forward to investing a lot of reps in,” Taylor said Friday, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We think they have bright futures. We feel really good about where we’re at right now.”

Finley started three games for the Bengals last year, going 0-3. Neither Burrow nor Dolegala have made an NFL start before.

Burrow should make his first start in Week 1 against the Chargers.