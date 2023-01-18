Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Being 'Underdog'

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

One of the two AFC Divisional playoff games this upcoming weekend features the Buffalo Bills hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

It promises to be a high-scoring matchup since both teams possess two of the best offenses in the league. It also promises to be a very emotional game since this will be the first time both teams have played one another since the Damar Hamlin incident on Jan. 2.

Going into this game, the Bills are five-point favorites against the Bengals and the Bengals don't care one bit. Just look at what head coach Zac Taylor had to say about that:

“We know that we’re the defending AFC Champions. So, there’s an edge to this team where we're not an underdog to anybody," Taylor said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “And so, I think that’s just been the feeling we’ve had all season. We don’t really care what anybody else says about us. We know we belong in the field with every team in this league.”

Taylor is bang-on about this, especially after what happened last season. Not many believed they could go on a run but they did exactly that when they played the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

They'll look to get one step closer to winning their second-straight AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.