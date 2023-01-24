Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship.

The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime.

Going into this contest, the Bengals have beaten the Chiefs three times in a row and are the favorites per multiple betting websites. Don't tell all of that to Zac Taylor because that all goes out the window, according to him.

“At the end of the day, it feels like we played them a long time ago," Taylor said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I don’t even know how many games ago it was, to be quite honest with you. I don’t even know what month it was in but you know teams continue to evolve. And different strengths pop up, different weaknesses pop up. So you got to do the whole game planning thing all over again and get your guys ready to go play in a tough environment against a great team.”

Taylor is ready to prep his team for another game against Patrick Mahomes, though he won't be at 100%. Mahomes is battling a high ankle sprain that he suffered last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This should be a great game as it will feature two of the best offenses in the league.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.