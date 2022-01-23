Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has shown supreme confidence in himself dating back to his days at LSU. That confidence has followed him to the pros, allowing him to put any negative plays or sacks behind him.

After Saturday’s big playoff win, head coach Zac Taylor spoke to reporters about that resiliency.

In just his second year with the Bengals, Joe Burrow has the franchise in a position it hasn't been in a very long time. Head coach Zac Taylor has high praise for his QB.

“If I had the answer for why Joe Burrow is good at what he does then, I don’t know. I’d sell that, I’d bottle it up and sell it,” Taylor said.

“He’s just special,” the coach continued. “That allows us to continue to call things the way we call them. Because even after a sack or negative play, or you still feel like we’re always going to get it back with the weapons that we got.”

"It's impossible to put into words how rare he is." Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow's special resilient quality.

“Joe’s ability to put a hit behind him and move on to the next play and find a, one of his freak shows as he likes to call them you know, it makes our job a lot easier to play-callers.”

Burrow and the Bengals will carry that moxie with them either to Buffalo or Kansas City, depending on Sunday night’s outcome.