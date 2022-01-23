The Spun

Zac Taylor Identifies 1 Great Trait For Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has shown supreme confidence in himself dating back to his days at LSU. That confidence has followed him to the pros, allowing him to put any negative plays or sacks behind him.

After Saturday’s big playoff win, head coach Zac Taylor spoke to reporters about that resiliency.

“If I had the answer for why Joe Burrow is good at what he does then, I don’t know. I’d sell that, I’d bottle it up and sell it,” Taylor said.

“He’s just special,” the coach continued. “That allows us to continue to call things the way we call them. Because even after a sack or negative play, or you still feel like we’re always going to get it back with the weapons that we got.”

“Joe’s ability to put a hit behind him and move on to the next play and find a, one of his freak shows as he likes to call them you know, it makes our job a lot easier to play-callers.”

Burrow and the Bengals will carry that moxie with them either to Buffalo or Kansas City, depending on Sunday night’s outcome.

