Zac Taylor Reacts To The Bengals' Disappointing Start

The reigning Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 to start the 2022 NFL season.

After a magical run to last year's title game, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have now lost to a Steelers team led by Mitch Trubisky and a Cowboys team led by Cooper Rush.

Head coach Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on this disappointing start.

“There’s a confidence here that you can’t just manufacture,” Taylor said, per the team’s website. “It’s an earned confidence and our guys know that we’ll get back on the right track.”

Taylor is confident that this year's team has what it takes to turn things around.

“I think it’s a mixture of both [talent and make up], to be quite honest with you,” he added. “We know that we’ve got great players. We know that the character is where it needs to be, a lot of the leadership. Guys understand what our issues have been and how solvable they are, and that we just need to go forward and put together a better, complete game. I feel really good that everyone’s on the same page and we’ll work in that direction.”

The Bengals will look to notch their first win of the season against the New York Jets in Week 3.