Zac Taylor Reveals 1st Thing Sean McDermott Said The Other Night

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A couple days removed from the unbelievably scary scene at Paycor Stadium on Monday night, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor opened up a bit his initial conversation with the Bills' Sean McDermott.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Taylor revealed, via FOX 19's Joe Danneman, what McDermott said to him when they met on the field after Hamlin was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"First thing he said was 'I need to be at the hospital with Damar,'" Taylor said.

Seeing the looks on the two coaches faces after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin had to be administered CPR on the field, it was clear that there was no way either team could have continued on that night.

Thankfully, updates over the past 24 hours have been encouraging.

We'll all continue to keep Damar in our thoughts as we await further information.