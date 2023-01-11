Zac Taylor Reveals Why Tee Higgins Missed Practice Today

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not available for practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is sick and started feeling unwell on Tuesday, per team insider Laurel Pfahler.

Higgins is the Bengals' No. 2 wide receiver option behind Ja'Marr Chase. Through 16 games this season, he reeled in a career-high 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns.

The No. 3 seed Bengals are approaching a home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Round 1 of the postseason. The presence of Higgins is key for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati pass game as they look to match last year's playoff run.

Hopefully Higgins is able to feel better and take the field for practice sometime this week. Stay tuned for updates on his status as the week goes on.

The Bengals will welcome the Ravens for their playoff matchup on Sunday night.