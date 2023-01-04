Zac Taylor Shares How Tee Higgins Is 'Handling' Everything

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night.

The sports world is seriously concerned about Hamlin as he remains in critical condition, but some of the concern also lies with Higgins.

Being so closely involved in such a scary situation is no doubt weighing on the 23-year-old wideout.

On Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Higgins' well being.

"Tee (Higgins) has handled it well," he said, per team insider Ben Baby.

Hamlin's tackle on Higgins was a routine football play. The Cincinnati pass catcher should feel no responsibility for this horrific, freak incident.

"My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love," Higgins wrote on Twitter Monday night.

Damar Hamlin's father has asked anyone criticizing/blaming Higgins to stop.

"Damar's parents were frustrated that Tee was receiving any sort of negative backlash. This was a regular football play," a family friend said on Wednesday.

Hamlin is still in critical condition, but made "promising progress" overnight.