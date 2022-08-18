Look: Zach, Julie Ertz Announce Major Personal News

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates with her husband, NFL player Zach Ertz, following USA's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Back in April, Julie and Zach Ertz revealed that they're expecting their first child together. On Thursday, they officially announced the birth of their son.

Zach posted a photo of his newborn son, Madden Matthew, on Twitter.

"Madden Matthew Ertz our whole world," he tweeted. "Hallelujah."

Julie also shared the same photo of her son on Instagram.

"One week already with our sweet boy," she wrote. "Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved. Beyond grateful to be your mommy. @zachertz and I can’t even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents. Hallelujah."

Julie and Zach tied the knot in March 2017. They met each other through mutual friends.

With the NFL season finally here, Zach will try to make both Julie and Madden proud.