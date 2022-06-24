Zach LaVine Expected To Re-Sign With Bulls: Fans React

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The past couple of years with the Chicago Bulls have been some of the best of Zach LaVine's career. Heading into the offseason, he's ready to continue that relationship.

On Friday, ESPN reported that the Bulls are prepared to offer LaVine a five-year contract. More importantly, LaVine is expected to accept it.

Over the past five years, LaVine has averaged 24.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. But the past three years have seen him hit new career highs in almost all categories.

Bulls fans are, of course, happy that LaVine is reupping with them for a few more years. General NBA fans are just happy that the Los Angeles Lakers can't get him now:

Zach LaVine has made the All-Star Game in each of the last two seasons, averaging 25.8 points per game over those two seasons.

LaVine has accomplished a lot in his NBA career. He's a two-time Slam Dunk champion, a two-time All-Star and recently won a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Just about the only thing LaVine hasn't done is won a playoff series. He finally led the Bulls to the playoffs in 2022 only to lose in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

But it's clear that the Bulls want LaVine to help them reclaim the heights they haven't seen in decades. He'll now have five more years to meet those expectations.