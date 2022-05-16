Zach Wilson Has Added Some Weight: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has gotten bigger during the offseason.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is up to 220 lbs and has gained almost 10 lbs during this offseason.

Wilson is looking to have a much better sophomore year campaign after he struggled as a rookie. He finished that season with 2,234 yards through the air, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

The Jets struggled and finished with a 4-13 record, but are hoping to be closer to .500 this season.

The NFL world is excited that Wilson has decided to get a bit bigger.

The Jets have some more weapons for Wilson next season. They were able to draft receiver Garrett Wilson in the first round, plus have Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, and Elijah Moore.

It'll be fascinating to see how their offense performs when the season starts.