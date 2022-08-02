Zach Wilson Announces Social Media Decision: NFL Fans React

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Now more than ever, athletes are connected to fans — both critics and supporters — through social media.

But ahead of the 2022 NFL season, one prominent athlete is cutting those ties.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said he deleted all of the social media apps off his phone at the start of training camp in order to "block out the noise."

“For me, it just comes down to limiting what voices I really need to hear and, right now, it’s here, hearing what my coaches have to say, what the other QBs have to say, and what my teammates are thinking on every single play,” Wilson said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Even parents sometimes can be a distraction.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Wilson going dark on social media.

"WE ARE LOCKED," one Jets fan wrote.

"Don’t worry Zack Attack I’ll be in the trenches fighting the slander," another added.

There's been plenty of "noise" surrounding Wilson this offseason — both about his on-field expectations for Year 2 and his rumored off-field activities.

The former No. 2 overall pick even addressed these rumors on his Instagram page earlier this summer.

"Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?" he wrote.

Wilson's last Instagram post went up two weeks ago. His last activity on Twitter took place on June 10.