Zach Wilson Big Fan Of What He's Seen From Garrett Wilson

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Garrett Wilson has made a strong first impression on Zach Wilson.

Four weeks after the New York Jets drafted the wide receiver with the No. 10 pick, his new quarterback likes what he sees. Per USA Today's Phil Harrison (h/t Pro Football Talk), Zach Wilson praised Garrett Wilson's work ethic during the team's voluntary OTAs.

"The dude is a sponge," Wilson said. "He’s soaking it up, he’s learning a bunch. With being a rookie, just like me last year, you can’t really show exactly what you got until you can line up correctly and be confident in what you’re doing. He’s going through that learning stage still, but he’s a quick learner."

The quarterback is in awe of the 6'0", 192-pound wideout from Ohio State.

"You can see the talent jump off the page," Zach said. "He’s a really good player. He definitely has the skills, the toolset and definitely the mindset to be great.

Following a 4-13 season, the Jets enter 2022 with higher hopes after bolstering their offense. Last year's No. 2 pick now has two promising young receivers by his side in Wilson and Elijah Moore along with running backs Michael Carter and Breece Hall.

The Jets haven't posted a winning record since 2015, but the Wilson to Wilson duo could help finally turn around the franchise's misfortunes.