Zach Wilson Breaks His Silence: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's ex-girlfriend started a viral rumor that Wilson slept with his mom's best friend.

Abbey Gile claimed that Wilson was sleeping with his mom's best friend at some point. She accused him of being "the real homie hopper" before adding some laughing emojis.

The rumor quickly went viral and social media couldn't get enough. On Wednesday, Wilson posted a photo on Instragam with an incredible response to the rumors.

"Took the boys to [Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club] in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?" he asked.

Of course, social media is loving the fact that Wilson is downplaying the rumors.

"Might buy a Zach Wilson jersey at this point ngl," one fan said.

"All-time troll job. Keep winning young buck," another fan said.

"he got that dawg in him," another fan said.

Fans are certainly having fun with the Wilson rumors. Are they actually true, though?

We may never know.