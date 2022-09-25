Zach Wilson Expected To Start Next Week: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

After a preseason injury kept him out of the first few weeks of the 2022 NFL season, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to be back in the starting lineup soon.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Wilson is expected to be cleared by doctors to play in Week 4 next Sunday. Wilson practiced on a limited basis this past week, but Joe Flacco is being given the start against the Cincinnati Bengals today.

The former No. 2 overall pick struggled mightily as a rookie last year. But head coach Robert Saleh has made it clear that Wilson will start the moment he's healthy - no matter how well veteran backup Joe Flacco plays in his absence.

Flacco has the Jets offense ranked in the upper half of the NFL to start the season, but fans aren't eager to see him stay as the starter after Wilson gets healthy. Just about everyone is calling for Wilson to get his job back the moment he's fit to play:

Zach Wilson went just 3-10 as a starter last year, completing just 55.6-percent of his passes while averaging less than 180 passing yards per game. He finished the year with just nine touchdown passes and four rushing touchdowns while being sacked on over 10-percent of his plays.

But the Jets spent a good portion of the 2022 offseason building the team around him as best they could. They acquired talented young wide receivers and running backs in an effort to give him the tools to succeed.

Next week we'll see if Wilson has taken this added time to correct the many mistakes he made last year.

Will Zach Wilson lead the Jets to a win in Week 4?