Zach Wilson Has Added Some Weight: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson really looked like a rookie during the 2021 season - both in his play on the field and his overall appearance.

Wilson, who starred collegiately at BYU, is a pretty young-looking kid. That might be changing, though.

According to his head coach, Wilson has added some noticeable weight this offseason - in a good way.

"He looks good, a lot of guys look good," he said.

Jets fans are encouraged.

"I have 0 worries about Zach Wilson! After coming back from injury the dude played like beast! 0 giveaways, protected the ball smarter decision," one fan tweeted.

"Love it!!!" another fan added.

Wilson had an up-and-down rookie season in New York, but hopes are high heading into the 2022 season.

The Jets added some big weapons in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Zach Wilson could be in store for a big sophomore year.