Zach Wilson Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Jets

The 3-10 New York Jets were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. It’s been an ugly season for Gang Green in Robert Saleh’s first year. The injuries are piling up and rarely are the Jets competitive in any game they step on the field.

But New York‘s No. 1 pick at quarterback isn’t getting too down. When asked how he keeps his spirit up, Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson kept things in perspective.

“I’m a rookie. I just got here.” – Zach Wilson on how he keeps his spirits up #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 12, 2021

“I’m a rookie,” Wilson said. “I just got here.”

The first-round pick out of BYU certainly went through his rookie growing pains in year one. In nine games behind center for the Jets, Zach Wilson’s thrown for just 1,741 yards and six touchdowns to 11 picks. With his NFL baptism coming at the hands of coach Bill Belichick in Week 2.

Marcus Davenport with a runway is a bad sign for Zach Wilson. 😳 pic.twitter.com/EKCXSdHff9 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 13, 2021

While Wilson had certainly had his struggles, the former Cougars quarterback has shown flashes of the arm talent that made him a top pick in the draft. Wilson’s shown the ability to make plays outside of the pocket. But his decision-making and accuracy have frustrated many a Jets fan this season.

That said, a lot of the rookie quarterbacks are struggling this year. Outside of Mac Jones, who landed in the most ideal situation, this season has been tough on first-year QB’s.