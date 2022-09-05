Zach Wilson Has Chance At Playing: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

After initially fearing the worst, it looks like Jets quarterback Zach Wilson could have an outside chance of playing this Sunday.

Per PFF's Ari Meirov:

"Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters that QB Zach Wilson went through a workout today and there's still a possibility he could start Sunday vs. Baltimore. They want to see how his knee responds in the next couple days. They'll make a final decision on who'll start on Wednesday."

The NFL world reacted to the Wilson developments on Monday.

"Yes. Rush him back and push him like Mekhi Becton. Very smart choice imo," one fan tweeted.

"UNDEFEATED SZN BACK ON," another said.

"That'll go well," another user commented.

"I understand the confidence level of the team, but from the outside looking in, I don’t think there’s a chance the Jets beat the Ravens with either QB starting," another replied. "Send out Flacco and have Zach healthy for week 2."

More to come on Wednesday.